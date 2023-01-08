First Alert Forecast: rain chances spike briefly, more sunshine for the week ahead

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this Sunday! Clouds will increase ahead of a system approaching from the west but shower chances will be minimal before a low attempts to develop off the coast later in the evening. Any rain chances in association with this system will exit by early Monday morning.

An approaching system from the west will try to redevelop into a coastal trough of low pressure offshore Sunday evening. Clouds will increase Sunday but it will be mainly dry, Sunday evening is the highest shower risk. #WECTwx #ILMwx pic.twitter.com/lBMRli4HKE — Eric R. Davis WECT (@ericdavisWECT) January 7, 2023

Next week, highs will remain a bit above normal with the 60s continuing through midweek. Expect chilly lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Rain chances will remain in the zero-to-low range before our next system late next week.

