First Alert Forecast: rain chances spike briefly, more sunshine for the week ahead
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this Sunday! Clouds will increase ahead of a system approaching from the west but shower chances will be minimal before a low attempts to develop off the coast later in the evening. Any rain chances in association with this system will exit by early Monday morning.
Next week, highs will remain a bit above normal with the 60s continuing through midweek. Expect chilly lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Rain chances will remain in the zero-to-low range before our next system late next week.
Look to modest rain odds in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.
