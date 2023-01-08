Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

26-year-old killed in Robeson County shooting, suspect wanted

(KY3)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities said a 26-year-old man was killed after a shooting in the Pee Dee late Saturday.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called at around 9:45 p.m. to Ballance Farm Road and Maple Leaf Drive, located outside St. Pauls.

Authorities found the victim, later identified as Amonte Blocker, dead at the scene. According to deputies, a second victim was also allegedly assaulted by the suspect.

That suspect, who the sheriff’s office identified as 25-year-old Trevion Cooper, remains at large as of Sunday morning.

He’s wanted on charges of first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

No further details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ed Conrow, former Brunswick County Emergency Services director
Emergency services director no longer employed with Brunswick County after suspension
Lewis Rudolph Brown Drayton and Charmaine Inez Cuttino
Two detectives and a deputy hospitalized after exposure to ‘dangerous opioid drug’ during investigation
Smithfield Foods in Tar Heel, N.C.
One dies after suffering cardiac arrest at Smithfield Foods plant in Tar Heel; officials unsure if death is related to ammonia release
A couple in Texas has welcomed twin baby girls born minutes apart but yet in different years.
Couple welcomes twin baby girls minutes apart, yet in different years
I-40 drug crime scene
Lane reopens on I-40 near Kings Grant after being closed for significant drug investigation

Latest News

The cat, named Shyla, went missing in South Carolina four years ago, according to spokesperson...
Cat missing for 4 years reunited with owner
Officials stress the importance of water safety, life jackets after drowning incident
MISSING: Columbus County Sheriff’s Office asking for help locating two missing teens
File Graphic
POLICE: Two connected shootings leave one teen dead and another man in hospital
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., smiles after winning the 15th vote in the House chamber as the...
McCarthy elected House speaker in rowdy post-midnight vote