26-year-old killed in Robeson County shooting, suspect wanted

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities said a 26-year-old man was killed after a shooting in the Pee Dee late Saturday.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called at around 9:45 p.m. to Ballance Farm Road and Maple Leaf Drive, located outside St. Pauls.

Authorities found the victim, later identified as Amonte Blocker, dead at the scene. According to deputies, a second victim was also allegedly assaulted by the suspect.

That suspect, who the sheriff’s office identified as 25-year-old Trevion Cooper, remains at large as of Sunday morning.

He’s wanted on charges of first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

No further details were immediately available.

