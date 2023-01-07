Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend’s daughter to death during argument

West Virginia authorities say 41-year-old Amber Wymer has been arrested for killing her...
West Virginia authorities say 41-year-old Amber Wymer has been arrested for killing her boyfriend's daughter.(South Central Regional Jail)
By Alyssa Hannahs and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - A woman in West Virginia has been arrested for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend’s daughter to death.

According to the Charleston Police Department, officers responded to a home Thursday night regarding reports of a stabbing.

WSAZ reports officers found 20-year-old Abigail Marcinkowsky with several stab wounds inside the residence.

Investigators said it appeared Marcinkowsky was stabbed by her father’s girlfriend, 41-year-old Amber Wymer, after the two got into an argument.

Wymer is accused of stabbing Marcinkowsky several times in the neck. Charleston police said the 20-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to authorities, Wymer was found with blood on her hands and clothing. A criminal complaint said she admitted to killing Marcinkowsky with a knife.

Police said Wymer was in a relationship with Marcinkowsky’s father and they lived together at the home.

Authorities said Wymer has been charged with murder and booked into the South-Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-40 drug crime scene
Lane reopens on I-40 near Kings Grant after being closed for significant drug investigation
Smithfield Foods in Tar Heel, N.C.
One dies after suffering cardiac arrest at Smithfield Foods plant in Tar Heel; officials unsure if death is related to ammonia release
Lewis Rudolph Brown Drayton and Charmaine Inez Cuttino
Two detectives and a deputy hospitalized after exposure to ‘dangerous opioid drug’ during investigation
Wilmington is ranked the top place to move
Wilmington ranked the top city to move to in 2022 by moving company study
Ed Conrow, former Brunswick County Emergency Services director
Emergency services director no longer employed with Brunswick County after suspension

Latest News

An artist's portrait of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is displayed outside UC Medical...
Hamlin, still critical, continues recovery, tweets thanks
A message in a bottle returns to the owner 37 years later.
Message in bottle returns to owner 37 years later: ‘It’s just amazing’
A message in a bottle returns to the owner 37 years later.
Message in bottle returns to owner 37 years later
Police say Gage Kauffman was booked on two counts of manslaughter, two counts of aggravated...
Man accused of driving 107 mph in crash that killed grandfather, grandson