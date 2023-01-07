LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland Fire/Rescue responded to a brush fire threatening a structure around 3 p.m. on Friday.

Crews reportedly arrived on the scene to find a rapidly spreading, single-structure fire that threatened several commercial and residential structures

No one was reported injured.

New Hanover County Fire Rescue, Navassa Fire Department, Brunswick County EMS, Leland NC Police Department. Wilmington, NC Fire Department stood by at Station 51 to cover additional calls in the district while they put out the fire.

Leland Fire and Rescue respond to brush fire (Leland Fire/Rescue)

Leland Fire and Rescue respond to brush fire (Leland Fire/Rescue)

Leland Fire and Rescue respond to brush fire (Leland Fire/Rescue)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.