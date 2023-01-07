Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Leland Fire and Rescue respond to brush fire

Leland Fire and Rescue respond to brush fire
Leland Fire and Rescue respond to brush fire(Leland Fire/Rescue)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 8:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland Fire/Rescue responded to a brush fire threatening a structure around 3 p.m. on Friday.

Crews reportedly arrived on the scene to find a rapidly spreading, single-structure fire that threatened several commercial and residential structures

No one was reported injured.

New Hanover County Fire Rescue, Navassa Fire Department, Brunswick County EMS, Leland NC Police Department. Wilmington, NC Fire Department stood by at Station 51 to cover additional calls in the district while they put out the fire.

Leland Fire and Rescue respond to brush fire
Leland Fire and Rescue respond to brush fire(Leland Fire/Rescue)
Leland Fire and Rescue respond to brush fire
Leland Fire and Rescue respond to brush fire(Leland Fire/Rescue)
Leland Fire and Rescue respond to brush fire
Leland Fire and Rescue respond to brush fire(Leland Fire/Rescue)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-40 drug crime scene
Lane reopens on I-40 near Kings Grant after being closed for significant drug investigation
Smithfield Foods in Tar Heel, N.C.
One dies after suffering cardiac arrest at Smithfield Foods plant in Tar Heel; officials unsure if death is related to ammonia release
The pedestrian was taken to NHRMC with life-threatening injuries.
Wilmington police investigating felony hit and run after crash involving pedestrian on Wrightsville Avenue
Wilmington is ranked the top place to move
Wilmington ranked the top city to move to in 2022 by moving company study
Lewis Rudolph Brown Drayton and Charmaine Inez Cuttino
Two detectives and a deputy hospitalized after exposure to ‘dangerous opioid drug’ during investigation

Latest News

One dies after suffering cardiac arrest at Smithfield Foods plant in Tar Heel; officials unsure if death is related to ammonia release
Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development has announced Anthony Thomas as their Employee of...
Mt. Calvary Center announces Anthony Thomas as Employee of the Year
Crane lifts dome off National Weather Service doppler radar in Shallotte
Improvement work continues for local doppler radar; crews lift off protective dome
NC DMV
NCDMV closes license plate agency in Southport for incompetence, mismanagement