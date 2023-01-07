First Alert Forecast: turning cool for the weekend, rain chances later on

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this Saturday morning! Dry weather will rule the forecast throughout the day today. Under continued fair skies, expect potentially frosty 30s early Saturday to turn into seasonable upper 50s and lower 60s or so later on in the afternoon. An upper-level disturbance will cross southeastern NC on Sunday, bringing increased cloud cover through the day with the highest rain odds at night at 50%.

Next week, highs will remain a bit above normal with the 60s continuing through midweek. Expect chilly lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Rain chances will remain in the zero-to-low range before our next system late next week.

Look to modest rain odds in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

