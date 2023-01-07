Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Emergency services director no longer employed with Brunswick County after suspension

Ed Conrow, former Brunswick County Emergency Services director
Ed Conrow, former Brunswick County Emergency Services director(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 2:49 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Three months after being suspended from his position, Ed Conrow is no longer employed as Brunswick County’s Emergency Services Director.

Conrow was suspended from his position on October 6 and was still employed as of November 16. It’s unclear when he left his position and who is currently leading the department.

WECT has asked county leaders for the reason behind the suspension and departure from Brunswick County. No further details have been provided yet.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-40 drug crime scene
Lane reopens on I-40 near Kings Grant after being closed for significant drug investigation
Smithfield Foods in Tar Heel, N.C.
One dies after suffering cardiac arrest at Smithfield Foods plant in Tar Heel; officials unsure if death is related to ammonia release
Lewis Rudolph Brown Drayton and Charmaine Inez Cuttino
Two detectives and a deputy hospitalized after exposure to ‘dangerous opioid drug’ during investigation
Wilmington is ranked the top place to move
Wilmington ranked the top city to move to in 2022 by moving company study
The pedestrian was taken to NHRMC with life-threatening injuries.
Wilmington police investigating felony hit and run after crash involving pedestrian on Wrightsville Avenue

Latest News

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., smiles after winning the 15th vote in the House chamber as the...
McCarthy elected House speaker in rowdy post-midnight vote
Leland Fire and Rescue respond to brush fire
Leland Fire and Rescue respond to brush fire
One dies after suffering cardiac arrest at Smithfield Foods plant in Tar Heel; officials unsure if death is related to ammonia release
Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development has announced Anthony Thomas as their Employee of...
Mt. Calvary Center announces Anthony Thomas as Employee of the Year