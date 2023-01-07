Emergency services director no longer employed with Brunswick County after suspension

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Three months after being suspended from his position, Ed Conrow is no longer employed as Brunswick County’s Emergency Services Director.

Conrow was suspended from his position on October 6 and was still employed as of November 16. It’s unclear when he left his position and who is currently leading the department.

WECT has asked county leaders for the reason behind the suspension and departure from Brunswick County. No further details have been provided yet.

