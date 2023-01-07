Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Authorities searching for Arizona man who shot police sergeant

Phoenix Vice Mayor Yassamin Ansar spoke with Arizona's Family and says people are asked to stay away from Roosevelt Row and surrounding areas.
By Amanda Alvarado and Alexis Cortez
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/KTVK/Gray News) - Police are looking for Kenneth Hearne, 37, who allegedly shot a police sergeant in Phoenix Friday nigh, KPHO reports.

Police say Hearne is “armed and dangerous” and wanted for a number of charges.

Scottsdale Police Chief Jeff Walther says authorities were serving a warrant when the shooting occurred.

Authorities went inside the apartment and found a woman and a child. The woman and child were taken out of the apartment when authorities say Hearne was standing down the hallway, ran to another room and began shooting at them. One officer shot back, but it is unknown if Hearne was hit.

Investigators say Hearne jumped over a second-story balcony and took off.

The police sergeant is in the hospital and is expected to recover.

“We ask that you ask yourself the question of when did it become OK and recognize that it’s never going to be OK,” Walthers said of the incident.

Copyright 2023 KPHO/KTVK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-40 drug crime scene
Lane reopens on I-40 near Kings Grant after being closed for significant drug investigation
Smithfield Foods in Tar Heel, N.C.
One dies after suffering cardiac arrest at Smithfield Foods plant in Tar Heel; officials unsure if death is related to ammonia release
Lewis Rudolph Brown Drayton and Charmaine Inez Cuttino
Two detectives and a deputy hospitalized after exposure to ‘dangerous opioid drug’ during investigation
Wilmington is ranked the top place to move
Wilmington ranked the top city to move to in 2022 by moving company study
The pedestrian was taken to NHRMC with life-threatening injuries.
Wilmington police investigating felony hit and run after crash involving pedestrian on Wrightsville Avenue

Latest News

The Utah State Capitol is shown on Feb. 1, 2022, in Salt Lake City. After a midterm election...
States target transgender health care in first bills of 2023
Workers clean rubbles after Ukrainian rocket strike in Makiivka, in Russian-controlled Donetsk...
Ukraine hails U.S. military aid as cease-fire said to falter
A homeless center in El Paso is accusing border patrol agents of using "excessive force."
VIDEO: Migrant slammed to ground by border patrol agent
A homeless center in El Paso is accusing border patrol agents of using "excessive force."
Migrant slammed to ground by border patrol agents