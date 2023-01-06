Senior Connect
WPD: Man arrested after officer is tackled during trespassing call

37-year-old Jason Pennell
37-year-old Jason Pennell
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced that an arrest has been made after an officer was assaulted while responding to a trespassing call.

According to the release, WPD units responded to 68 S Kerr Ave. at around 4 a.m. on Jan. 6. There, officers encountered a man who refused to leave the area and was being combative.

When asked to leave, 37-year-old Jason Pennell allegedly tackled an officer against a locker, breaking it. Shortly after, he was taken into custody without further incident and was transported to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

As of this time, Pennell is being held under a $1000 secured bond. He has been charged with:

  • Second degree trespass
  • Injury to personal property
  • Resist/delay/obstruct public officers
  • Assault on a law enforcement officer

Authorities stated that the assaulted officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries and has been cleared by EMS.

