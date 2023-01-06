Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

City council to consider $1.53 million construction contract for one-mile trail section near Masonboro Elementary School

By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council is considering a $1.53 million construction contract to build about one mile of the Masonboro Loop Road Trail.

A transportation bond project, this section of the multi-use path would stretch from Masonboro Elementary School to Navaho Trail. Work is expected to start in February and take up to six months to be completed.

The Wilmington-based 274 Construction Group is being considered for this phase of the project.

The second phase would extend the trail from the school to Pine Grove Drive and add a crosswalk with a HAWK pedestrian push-button signal. The city expects bidding for that phase to begin early this year.

The item has been placed on the consent agenda, which can be seen along with the rest of the agenda here.

Masonboro Loop Trail map
Masonboro Loop Trail map(City of Wilmington, North Carolina)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-40 drug crime scene
Lane reopens on I-40 near Kings Grant after being closed for significant drug investigation
The pedestrian was taken to NHRMC with life-threatening injuries.
Wilmington police investigating felony hit and run after crash involving pedestrian on Wrightsville Avenue
20-year-old Matthew Kleinfelter
Man charged with hit and run and DWI after allegedly hitting four mailboxes and crashing into car near Long Leaf Park
Wilmington is ranked the top place to move
Wilmington ranked the top city to move to in 2022 by moving company study
Bill Rogers was appointed as Sheriff of Columbus County after Jody Greene's resignation in...
Columbus County commissioners vote to appoint Bill Rogers as sheriff

Latest News

Novant Health
Novant Health sees increase in demand for COVID, flu testing following holidays
Two people are charged in connection with a “significant” drug investigation that shut down...
Detective and two deputies hospitalized after exposure to “dangerous opioid drug” during investigation
Cape Fear Community College announced that they have received a $250,000 grant from the New...
CFCC receives $250,000 grant to help underserved students overcome financial barriers
The Pender County Sheriff’s Office announced that they have made an arrest in a case related to...
Hampstead resident arrested on charges related to child pornography possession