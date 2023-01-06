City council to consider $1.53 million construction contract for one-mile trail section near Masonboro Elementary School

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council is considering a $1.53 million construction contract to build about one mile of the Masonboro Loop Road Trail.

A transportation bond project, this section of the multi-use path would stretch from Masonboro Elementary School to Navaho Trail. Work is expected to start in February and take up to six months to be completed.

The Wilmington-based 274 Construction Group is being considered for this phase of the project.

The second phase would extend the trail from the school to Pine Grove Drive and add a crosswalk with a HAWK pedestrian push-button signal. The city expects bidding for that phase to begin early this year.

The item has been placed on the consent agenda, which can be seen along with the rest of the agenda here.

Masonboro Loop Trail map (City of Wilmington, North Carolina)

