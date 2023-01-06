Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Utah family killed in murder-suicide was previously known to police, officials say

Police found eight members of the Haight family dead at their home in Enoch from apparent gunshot wounds. (Source: KSL, CNN, Haight Family/Facebook)
By Lauren Steinbrecher, KSL
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENOCH, Utah (KSL) – The Utah family of eight who died in a grisly murder-suicide this week was previously known to police, authorities said.

Chief Jackson Ames with the Enoch City Police Department said officers “had been involved in investigations with the family a couple years prior.”

For now, police aren’t saying what those investigations were for.

On Wednesday, police found eight members of the Haight family dead at their home in Enoch from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police said it appears the husband and father, Michael Haight, shot and killed his wife Tausha, his mother-in-law Gail Earl, and his five children – a 17-year-old girl, a 12-year-old girl, 7-year-old twins (a boy and a girl), and a 4-year-old boy before he died by suicide.

The gruesome discovery was made during a wellness check at the home. According to Enoch City Manager Rob Dotson, someone with whom Tausha Haight had an appointment Wednesday morning called authorities to report that she had missed the appointment. The caller requested that law enforcement conduct a wellness check at the Haights’ home.

Even the mayor of Enoch is grasping to comprehend how an entire family in their close-knit community, active in church, known to everyone around them, is gone.

“This is a tremendous blow to many, many families,” Enoch Mayor Geoffrey Chestnut said.

Investigators said they discovered Tausha Haight filed for divorce two weeks ago.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KSL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-40 drug crime scene
Lane reopens on I-40 near Kings Grant after being closed for significant drug investigation
The pedestrian was taken to NHRMC with life-threatening injuries.
Wilmington police investigating felony hit and run after crash involving pedestrian on Wrightsville Avenue
20-year-old Matthew Kleinfelter
Man charged with hit and run and DWI after allegedly hitting four mailboxes and crashing into car near Long Leaf Park
Wilmington is ranked the top place to move
Wilmington ranked the top city to move to in 2022 by moving company study
Bill Rogers was appointed as Sheriff of Columbus County after Jody Greene's resignation in...
Columbus County commissioners vote to appoint Bill Rogers as sheriff

Latest News

Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Police: Customer shoots, kills robber at Mexican restaurant, then returns stolen money to patrons
The Russian-declared truce in the nearly 11-month war was due to begin Friday.
Kremlin-ordered truce is uncertain amid mutual mistrust
The Food and Drug Administration approved Legembi for patients with Alzheimer’s, specifically...
US health officials approve closely watched Alzheimer’s drug
The pedestrian was taken to NHRMC with life-threatening injuries.
Wilmington police investigating felony hit and run after crash involving pedestrian on Wrightsville Avenue
President Joe Biden speaks about the PACT Act, which helps veterans get screened for exposure...
LIVE: Biden to mark 2-year anniversary of Jan. 6 Capitol attack