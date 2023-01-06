Senior Connect
Detective and two deputies hospitalized after exposure to ‘dangerous opioid drug’ during investigation

Two people are charged in connection with a “significant” drug investigation that shut down part of I-40 Thursday night.
By Zach Solon
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two people are charged in connection with a “significant” drug investigation that shut down part of I-40 Thursday night.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says a detective and two deputies were exposed to “a dangerous opioid drug” during the investigation while trying to arrest a suspect.

The exposure happened when Lewis Rudolph Brown Drayton, 37, was trying to throw drugs out of his vehicle. The detective lost consciousness and was immediately administered Narcan. The detective and the two deputies were treated at the hospital and later released.

Drayton and 24-year-old Charmaine Cuttino are in custody on multiple felony charges, including assault with a deadly weapon and drug trafficking.

The other agencies involved in the investigation include both the SBI and FBI. The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing.

“This incident serves as a reminder of the dangers of drug dealing and the importance of taking appropriate precautions when dealing with individuals suspected of such activities,” a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

Both Drayton and Cuttino are expected to appear in front of a New Hanover County judge Friday at 2 p.m.

