Traffic on I-40 near Kings Grant impacted due to significant drug investigation

I-40 drug crime scene
I-40 drug crime scene(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 9:49 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One of the eastbound lanes on I-40 from Exit 418 to Exit 420 has been shut down due to a significant vice and narcotics investigation.

WECT has a crew on the scene.

According to a New Hanover County Sheriff spokesperson, one person has been arrested.

It is unknown when the lane will be back open.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more details become available.

