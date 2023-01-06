Traffic on I-40 near Kings Grant impacted due to significant drug investigation
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 9:49 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One of the eastbound lanes on I-40 from Exit 418 to Exit 420 has been shut down due to a significant vice and narcotics investigation.
WECT has a crew on the scene.
According to a New Hanover County Sheriff spokesperson, one person has been arrested.
It is unknown when the lane will be back open.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more details become available.
