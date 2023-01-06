Traffic on I-40 near Kings Grant impacted due to significant drug investigation

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One of the eastbound lanes on I-40 from Exit 418 to Exit 420 has been shut down due to a significant vice and narcotics investigation.

WECT has a crew on the scene.

According to a New Hanover County Sheriff spokesperson, one person has been arrested.

It is unknown when the lane will be back open.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more details become available.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.