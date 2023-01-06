Public ramp access at River Road Park closed while crews repair pier

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Officials with New Hanover County have announced that construction is underway to repair the pier at River Road Park.

According to the announcement, damage sustained from Hurricane Isaias has necessitated the repair. Additionally, while crews work, there will be no public ramp access.

The repair work is expected to be completed around mid-summer.

