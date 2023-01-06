Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Public ramp access at River Road Park closed while crews repair pier

Officials with New Hanover County have announced that construction is underway to repair the...
Officials with New Hanover County have announced that construction is underway to repair the pier at River Road Park.(New Hanover County)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Officials with New Hanover County have announced that construction is underway to repair the pier at River Road Park.

According to the announcement, damage sustained from Hurricane Isaias has necessitated the repair. Additionally, while crews work, there will be no public ramp access.

The repair work is expected to be completed around mid-summer.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-40 drug crime scene
Lane reopens on I-40 near Kings Grant after being closed for significant drug investigation
The pedestrian was taken to NHRMC with life-threatening injuries.
Wilmington police investigating felony hit and run after crash involving pedestrian on Wrightsville Avenue
20-year-old Matthew Kleinfelter
Man charged with hit and run and DWI after allegedly hitting four mailboxes and crashing into car near Long Leaf Park
Wilmington is ranked the top place to move
Wilmington ranked the top city to move to in 2022 by moving company study
Bill Rogers was appointed as Sheriff of Columbus County after Jody Greene's resignation in...
Columbus County commissioners vote to appoint Bill Rogers as sheriff

Latest News

Two people are charged in connection with a “significant” drug investigation that shut down...
Detective and two deputies hospitalized after exposure to “dangerous opioid drug” during investigation
Cape Fear Community College announced that they have received a $250,000 grant from the New...
CFCC receives $250,000 grant to help underserved students overcome financial barriers
The Pender County Sheriff’s Office announced that they have made an arrest in a case related to...
Hampstead resident arrested on charges related to child pornography possession
Smithfield Foods has announced that their plant in Tar Heel was evacuated after an ammonia...
One dies after suffering cardiac arrest at Smithfield Foods plant in Tar Heel; officials unsure if death is related to ammonia release
Lewis Rudolph Brown Drayton and Charmaine Inez Cuttino
Detective and two deputies hospitalized after exposure to ‘dangerous opioid drug’ during investigation