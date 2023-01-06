Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Precautions reccomended as New Hanover County’s COVID-19 Community Level raises to high

New Hanover County’s CDC COVID-19 Community Level has been increased to high as of Friday, Jan....
New Hanover County’s CDC COVID-19 Community Level has been increased to high as of Friday, Jan. 6.(Arizona's Family)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County’s CDC COVID-19 Community Level has been increased to high as of Friday, Jan. 6.

“The CDC Community Level looks at the COVID-19 case rate and impact on the healthcare system to determine which level a county should be classified as. According to the CDC, New Hanover County’s current case rate per 100,000 population is 298.97 and new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population is 12,” said NHC in a release.

With a high community level, the CDC recommends:

  • Limiting time at indoor public locations
  • Wearing a fitted mask
  • Getting tested if exposed to or have symptoms of COVID-19
  • Staying up to date on vaccines and boosters
  • Practicing good hygiene; such as hand washing

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-40 drug crime scene
Lane reopens on I-40 near Kings Grant after being closed for significant drug investigation
The pedestrian was taken to NHRMC with life-threatening injuries.
Wilmington police investigating felony hit and run after crash involving pedestrian on Wrightsville Avenue
20-year-old Matthew Kleinfelter
Man charged with hit and run and DWI after allegedly hitting four mailboxes and crashing into car near Long Leaf Park
Wilmington is ranked the top place to move
Wilmington ranked the top city to move to in 2022 by moving company study
Bill Rogers was appointed as Sheriff of Columbus County after Jody Greene's resignation in...
Columbus County commissioners vote to appoint Bill Rogers as sheriff

Latest News

Sweeney Water Treatment Plant
CFPUA combines its two largest drinking water distribution systems
This month we have three exercises using ankle weights. The focus will be on strengthening your...
Get Fit with 6: January challenge
Firefighters
Fire fighter organizations dedicate January as Fire Fighter Cancer Awareness Month
January is fire fighter cancer awareness month