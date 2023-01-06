Precautions reccomended as New Hanover County’s COVID-19 Community Level raises to high

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County’s CDC COVID-19 Community Level has been increased to high as of Friday, Jan. 6.

“The CDC Community Level looks at the COVID-19 case rate and impact on the healthcare system to determine which level a county should be classified as. According to the CDC, New Hanover County’s current case rate per 100,000 population is 298.97 and new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population is 12,” said NHC in a release.

With a high community level, the CDC recommends:

Limiting time at indoor public locations

Wearing a fitted mask

Getting tested if exposed to or have symptoms of COVID-19

Staying up to date on vaccines and boosters

Practicing good hygiene; such as hand washing

