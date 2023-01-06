Portion of U.S. 117 closed near Laney High School following crash
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 9:14 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that a portion of U.S. 117 is closed near New Village Way due to a vehicle crash.
The closure is reported near Emsley A. Laney High School.
Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
https://t.co/BkjaZJH7Pu, US-117, Both, Near Murraysville, Vehicle Crash, Road Closed, at 1/6 9:04 AM— NCDOT Southern Coast (@NCDOT_Scoast) January 6, 2023
Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.