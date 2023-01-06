Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Portion of U.S. 117 closed near Laney High School following crash

The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that a portion of U.S. 117 is...
The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that a portion of U.S. 117 is closed near New Village Way due to a vehicle crash.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 9:14 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that a portion of U.S. 117 is closed near New Village Way due to a vehicle crash.

The closure is reported near Emsley A. Laney High School.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-40 drug crime scene
Lane reopens on I-40 near Kings Grant after being closed for significant drug investigation
20-year-old Matthew Kleinfelter
Man charged with hit and run and DWI after allegedly hitting four mailboxes and crashing into car near Long Leaf Park
The pedestrian was taken to NHRMC with life-threatening injuries.
Wilmington police investigating felony hit and run after crash involving pedestrian on Wrightsville Avenue
Bill Rogers was appointed as Sheriff of Columbus County after Jody Greene's resignation in...
Columbus County commissioners vote to appoint Bill Rogers as sheriff
Wilmington is ranked the top place to move
Wilmington ranked the top city to move to in 2022 by moving company study

Latest News

20-year-old Matthew Kleinfelter
Man charged with hit and run and DWI after allegedly hitting four mailboxes and crashing into car near Long Leaf Park
Lane shift on N 3rd Street in Wilmington on January 5, 2023
Lane shift on N 23rd Street rescheduled to Thursday for emergency sewer repair
The City of Wilmington has announced plans for road closures and traffic changes to accommodate...
UPDATED: Traffic changes expected due to filming
Cape Fear Memorial Bridge maintenance work completed ahead of schedule