Portion of U.S. 117 closed near Laney High School following crash

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that a portion of U.S. 117 is closed near New Village Way due to a vehicle crash.

The closure is reported near Emsley A. Laney High School.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

https://t.co/BkjaZJH7Pu, US-117, Both, Near Murraysville, Vehicle Crash, Road Closed, at 1/6 9:04 AM — NCDOT Southern Coast (@NCDOT_Scoast) January 6, 2023

