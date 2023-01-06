Senior Connect
Police: Customer shoots, kills robber at Mexican restaurant, then returns stolen money to patrons

Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HOUSTON (Gray News) – A customer shot and killed a suspected robber at a Mexican restaurant in Houston late Thursday night, officials said.

According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting happened at The Ranchito #4 around 11:30 p.m.

Witnesses told police that a man in a ski mask entered the restaurant and pointed a pistol at customers, demanding their money. As the suspect collected money, one of the customers pulled out his own gun and shot the suspect multiple times, killing him, police said.

The shooter then retrieved all the stolen money from the robber and returned the money to the other customers before fleeing the scene.

When first responders arrived, they pronounced the robbery suspect dead on the scene. Police said he was a man in his 20s, but his identity is pending verification.

Police said the shooter's vehicle is a 1970s or 1980s red model pickup truck with a rusted hood...
Police said the shooter's vehicle is a 1970s or 1980s red model pickup truck with a rusted hood and no bed.

Houston police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the shooter. No charges have been filed.

“Investigators want to speak with the man for his role in the shooting,” police said in a news release.

Police released surveillance images of the customer they are seeking, as well as his vehicle – a 1970s or 1980s red model pickup truck with a rusted hood and no bed.

If you have any information, please contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.

