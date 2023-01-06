Senior Connect
Pet of the Week: Unnamed domestic shorthair from the NHC Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter

An unnamed, 3-year-old domestic shorthair cat is available for adoption from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 7:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An unnamed, 3-year-old domestic shorthair cat is available for adoption from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter.

This unnamed, female cat is very sweet and quiet, according to her handlers. Additionally, she is food motivated, likes all types of treats, and especially loves catnip.

She is spayed, up-to-date on vaccinations and is microchipped.

Those interested in adopting her are encouraged to visit the NHCSO shelter at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington. The shelter is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Those wishing to adopt can also call the shelter at (910) 798-7500. Additional information can be found here.

