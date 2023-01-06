Senior Connect
Novant Health sees increase in demand for COVID, flu testing following holidays

Novant Health
Novant Health(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 1:04 PM EST
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As the spread of respiratory illnesses including the flu and COVID-19 continues, Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center has seen higher demand for testing.

Novant Health NHRMC Emergency Services Director Zachary Cockerham says medical professionals continue to encourage the use of preventative measures like hand washing and mask wearing if you feel sick.

“We’re, you know, not really seeing anything different, per se, than we have seen in the past,” said Cockerham. “But certainly at this time after family gatherings, post holiday we are seeing that request for for additional testing.”

Novant Health offers COVID-19 and flu testing at the following locations. If you are looking to get a test, you are asked to call ahead to schedule an appointment.

- Novant Health Express Care - Autumn Hall, 510 Carolina Bay Drive, Suite 110, Wilmington, NC 28403 (·910-662-6700, Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 7 days a week)

- Novant Health Express Care - Brunswick Forest, 1333 S. Dickinson Drive, Suite 140B, Leland, NC 28451 (910-662-6600, Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 7 days a week)

- Novant Health Express Care - Rocky Point, 7910 U.S. Hwy. 117 S., Rocky Point, NC 28457 (910-300-4500, Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 7 days a week)

- Novant Health Express at Walgreens - Leland, 319 Village Road NE, Leland, NC 28451 (910-721-1197, Open weekdays 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., weekends 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

- Novant Health Oceanside Family Medicine & Convenient Care, 5145 Sellers Road Shallotte, NC 28470 (910-754-4441, Open weekdays 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 p.m.)

- Ottendorf Laboratories Wilmington COVID-19 testing site, 2015 S. 17th St., Wilmington, NC 28401 (Operating hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, seven days a week, No appointment needed; photo ID/health insurance not required. For more information call Ottendorf Laboratories customer service at 919-390-2550.)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

