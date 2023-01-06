NCDMV closes license plate agency in Southport due to contract violations
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 9:37 AM EST
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles closed a license plate agency in Southport due to contract violations on Friday, Jan. 6.
Per the NC Department of Transportation, the agency at 4831 Port Loop Road., Unit 105 was operated by Vera Martin since 2008. Though the NCDMV oversees license plate agencies, they are operated by local governments or businesses.
The DMV closed the agency after discovering multiple contract violations.
Anyone looking for license plate agency services nearby can visit the following locations:
- Bolivia, 30 Government Dr. N.E., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., 910-253-2712
- Shallotte, 5300 S. Main St., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 910-754-4591
- Wilmington, 2390 Carolina Beach Rd., Suite 108, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 910-763-6752
