Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

NCDMV closes license plate agency in Southport due to contract violations

NC DMV
NC DMV
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles closed a license plate agency in Southport due to contract violations on Friday, Jan. 6.

Per the NC Department of Transportation, the agency at 4831 Port Loop Road., Unit 105 was operated by Vera Martin since 2008. Though the NCDMV oversees license plate agencies, they are operated by local governments or businesses.

The DMV closed the agency after discovering multiple contract violations.

Anyone looking for license plate agency services nearby can visit the following locations:

  • Bolivia, 30 Government Dr. N.E., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., 910-253-2712
  • Shallotte, 5300 S. Main St., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 910-754-4591
  • Wilmington, 2390 Carolina Beach Rd., Suite 108, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 910-763-6752

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-40 drug crime scene
Lane reopens on I-40 near Kings Grant after being closed for significant drug investigation
20-year-old Matthew Kleinfelter
Man charged with hit and run and DWI after allegedly hitting four mailboxes and crashing into car near Long Leaf Park
The pedestrian was taken to NHRMC with life-threatening injuries.
Wilmington police investigating felony hit and run after crash involving pedestrian on Wrightsville Avenue
Bill Rogers was appointed as Sheriff of Columbus County after Jody Greene's resignation in...
Columbus County commissioners vote to appoint Bill Rogers as sheriff
Wilmington is ranked the top place to move
Wilmington ranked the top city to move to in 2022 by moving company study

Latest News

Smithfield Foods in Tar Heel, N.C.
Four hospitalized after ammonia release at Smithfield Foods plant in Tar Heel
The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that a portion of U.S. 117 is...
Portion of U.S. 117 closed near Laney High School following crash
Two years ago today, the devastating riot at the U.S. Capitol took place. The events that...
Similarities and differences of Jan. 6 riot and 1898 massacre to be discussed at community event
The doppler radar in Shallotte.
Improvement work continues for local doppler radar