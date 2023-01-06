Senior Connect
Trial of man accused of killing beloved school teacher set to begin Monday

Carol Greer, a retired music teacher in Columbus County, was found stabbed to death at her home in 2016
James Edward McKamey, 51, will stand trial for the murder of Carol Smith Greer. (Source: CCSO)
By Frances Weller
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Opening statements are set to begin Monday in the murder trial of a man accused of killing a beloved school teacher.

James Edward McKamey, 51, was arrested in 2016 for the brutal murder of Carol Greer, a retired Columbus County music teacher. McKamey is accused of stabbing her to death then leaving her body near a small storage building behind her home in August of 2016.

Carol Greer, a retired music teacher at Whiteville Primary School was found stabbed to death at...
McKamey is also charged with attempted murder and assault related to the stabbing of Reshonta Love. According to police, McKamey stabbed Love numerous times in the arms, head and chest in the 300 block of West Nance Street on Aug. 29. Authorities were called to Greer’s residence on Smyrna Drive the next day, where they found her dead.

District Attorney Jon David is seeking the death penalty.

The trial starts Monday, Jan. 9 at 9:30 a.m. in Columbus County.

