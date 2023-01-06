Mt. Calvary Center announces Anthony Thomas as Employee of the Year

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development announced Anthony Thomas as their Employee of the Year at Cape Fear Winery and Vineyards in Elizabethtown earlier this month.

Thomas currently serves as a Division Supervisor for the Community Health Program and the Training and Special Projects Coordinator. He works with his experience in the mental health field, community partnerships and outreach. He has served as a College Dean of Continuing Education and Student Services and Associate Vice President at the community college level.

“I find gratitude in knowing the work I’ve accomplished has been inspirational and has positively impacted others.” Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development President Dr. Jimmy T. Tate said in a press release, " We are fortunate to have dedicated community leaders such as Mr. Thomas who help u fulfill our mission of supporting our communities throughout Southeastern North Carolina.”

Thomas will assume the role of Dean of Community Engagement and Special Programs.

Since its establishment, Mt. Calvary has remained committed to serving the citizens of North Carolina and has helped thousands of people with valuable information, resources, and advocacy.

For more information on upcoming events and programs, you can visit Mt. Calvary’s website here or call their main office at 910-300-6322.

