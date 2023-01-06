Senior Connect
Hampstead resident arrested on charges related to child pornography possession

40-year-old Christopher Allen McLeod
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office announced that they have made an arrest in a case related to the possession of child pornography.

According to the release, 40-year-old Christopher Allen McLeod of Hampstead was arrested following an investigation that allegedly showed he possessed images and videos of child pornography.

The investigation began when records collected by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported to the North Carolina Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force indicated that McLeod had accessed, stored and retained images of children engaged in sexual activities.

Additionally, further investigation by Pender County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit detectives alleges that McLeod had messaged multiple children through social media apps using fake names and ages over the past several years. This investigation was assisted by the Carolina Beach Police Department.

On Jan. 5, McLeod was arrested by authorities. He has been charged with twenty felony counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor(s) and was given a $40,000 secured bond.

Authorities stated that McLeod’s first appearance is scheduled for Jan. 6 in Pender County District Court.

The PCSO asks that any member of the public with information regarding McLeod can contact Detective-Sergeants Steve Clinard and Eric Short at (910) 259-1437.

Additional charges are expected as further victims are identified and as the investigation continues.

