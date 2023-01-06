Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: turning cooler into first full weekend of 2023

Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. morning, Jan. 5, 2023...
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 3:28 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dry weather rules your First Alert Forecast for Friday into Saturday. For Friday afternoon, expect bright and crisp conditions with high temperatures in the lower and middle 60s. January’s full moon - or Wolf Moon - will make a grand entrance in the eastern sky at 4:57 p.m. and, as it rises, temperatures should fall into the 50s. Under continued fair skies, expect potentially frosty 30s early Saturday and a seasonable 60 or so late.

Look to modest rain odds in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

