Developer to pull rezoning request for proposed 78-unit apartment building in New Hanover County

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The developer behind a rezoning request for a proposed 78-unit apartment building at 6634 Carolina Beach Road has requested it removed from the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners agenda for Jan. 9.

Cindee Wolf with Design solutions requested on behalf of the owners, Giovanni Ippolito and Tanya Vlacancich. Had it been approved, 4.65 acres of land would be rezoned from R-15 residential to (CZD) RMF-M residential multi-family - moderate density.

The planning board unanimously recommended the denial of the project due to it being higher and denser than what is recommended for the area. The proposal included a parking garage on the first floor and 78 units on the other three. The agenda item also notes that people showed up to the meeting and opposed the proposal.

An email from New Hanover County indicates that the board of commissioners plans to accept the applicant’s withdrawal request.

