Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Damar Hamlin’s jersey is now the most purchased in sports, company says

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's jersey is now the most purchased jersey among all athletes...
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's jersey is now the most purchased jersey among all athletes across all sports on its website, Fanatics said.(Fanatics via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin now has the most sought-after jersey in sports.

Sports merchandise and memorabilia company Fanatics said the 24-year-old’s jersey is now the most purchased one among all athletes across all sports on its website.

Support has been pouring in for Hamlin since he went into cardiac arrest following a hit during Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin’s condition has improved in the hospital. The Bills said his breathing tube was removed overnight, and he has been able to talk to his family and team on Friday.

The NFL announced that Monday’s game, which was originally postponed, will not be resumed.

The Bills are set to play the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-40 drug crime scene
Lane reopens on I-40 near Kings Grant after being closed for significant drug investigation
The pedestrian was taken to NHRMC with life-threatening injuries.
Wilmington police investigating felony hit and run after crash involving pedestrian on Wrightsville Avenue
20-year-old Matthew Kleinfelter
Man charged with hit and run and DWI after allegedly hitting four mailboxes and crashing into car near Long Leaf Park
Wilmington is ranked the top place to move
Wilmington ranked the top city to move to in 2022 by moving company study
Bill Rogers was appointed as Sheriff of Columbus County after Jody Greene's resignation in...
Columbus County commissioners vote to appoint Bill Rogers as sheriff

Latest News

The Russian-declared truce in the nearly 11-month war was due to begin Friday.
Kremlin-ordered truce is uncertain amid mutual mistrust
The Food and Drug Administration approved Legembi for patients with Alzheimer’s, specifically...
US health officials approve closely watched Alzheimer’s drug
The pedestrian was taken to NHRMC with life-threatening injuries.
Wilmington police investigating felony hit and run after crash involving pedestrian on Wrightsville Avenue
President Joe Biden speaks about the PACT Act, which helps veterans get screened for exposure...
LIVE: Biden to mark 2-year anniversary of Jan. 6 Capitol attack
FILE - Britain's Prince Harry on patrol through the deserted town of Garmisir Jan. 2, 2008,...
Harry’s claim he killed 25 in Afghanistan draws anger, worry