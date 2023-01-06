Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Crews respond to ammonia incident at Smithfield Foods in Tar Heel

Smithfield Foods in Tar Heel, N.C.
Smithfield Foods in Tar Heel, N.C.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:16 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAR HEEL, N.C. (WECT) - Authorities in Bladen County have told WECT that fire personnel responded to the Smithfield Foods in Tar Heel following an ammonia-related incident that occurred at the facility.

As of this time, there is no word from authorities on the extent of this situation.

This is a developing story, updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

20-year-old Matthew Kleinfelter
Man charged with hit and run and DWI after allegedly hitting four mailboxes and crashing into car near Long Leaf Park
I-40 drug crime scene
Lane reopens on I-40 near Kings Grant after being closed for significant drug investigation
Bill Rogers was appointed as Sheriff of Columbus County after Jody Greene's resignation in...
Columbus County commissioners vote to appoint Bill Rogers as sheriff
The pedestrian was taken to NHRMC with life-threatening injuries.
Wilmington police investigating felony hit and run after crash involving pedestrian on Wrightsville Avenue
Joselyn Corzine
Woman arrested in connection to hit-and-run collision involving juvenile near Southport

Latest News

I-40 drug crime scene
Lane reopens on I-40 near Kings Grant after being closed for significant drug investigation
The pedestrian was taken to NHRMC with life-threatening injuries.
Wilmington police investigating felony hit and run after crash involving pedestrian on Wrightsville Avenue
The South Carolina Supreme Court’s order Wednesday that blocks the enforcement of the state’s...
S.C. Supreme Court strikes down state’s six-week abortion ban
For sale sign
Real estate broker talks about housing market expectations in 2023