Crews respond to ammonia incident at Smithfield Foods in Tar Heel

TAR HEEL, N.C. (WECT) - Authorities in Bladen County have told WECT that fire personnel responded to the Smithfield Foods in Tar Heel following an ammonia-related incident that occurred at the facility.

As of this time, there is no word from authorities on the extent of this situation.

This is a developing story, updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

