Crews respond to ammonia incident at Smithfield Foods in Tar Heel
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:16 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TAR HEEL, N.C. (WECT) - Authorities in Bladen County have told WECT that fire personnel responded to the Smithfield Foods in Tar Heel following an ammonia-related incident that occurred at the facility.
As of this time, there is no word from authorities on the extent of this situation.
This is a developing story, updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
