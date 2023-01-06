Senior Connect
Crash involving vehicle and pedestrian closes eastbound lanes of Wrightsville Avenue

The pedestrian was taken to NHRMC with life-threatening injuries.
The pedestrian was taken to NHRMC with life-threatening injuries.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 8:05 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A traffic accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on the 3400 Block of Wrightsville Avenue has shut down the eastbound lanes from Wilshire Boulevard to Eisenhower Avenue.

The pedestrian was taken to NHRMC with life-threatening injuries.

First responders are on the scene.

Drivers are advised to take alternative routes.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more details become available.

