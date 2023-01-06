Senior Connect
City council to consider buying Salvation Army property in downtown Wilmington for $4.8 million

The Wilmington City Council is considering a resolution to spend $4,814,500 for the 1.88-acre...
The Wilmington City Council is considering a resolution to spend $4,814,500 for the 1.88-acre Salvation Army property at 820 North 2nd Street.(Northern News Now)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council is considering a resolution to spend $4,814,500 for the 1.88-acre Salvation Army property at 820 North 2nd Street.

The funding will go towards the sale price, closing costs, due diligence and operating costs through June 30. The purchase price alone is $4,800,000.

“Acquiring this property holds both near and long term strategic value for the economic development of the north end of downtown Wilmington,” said a city representative in a release.

The Salvation Army currently owns and operates the property, which includes 23,839 square feet of improvements with surface parking.

The council will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 10 to discuss the item. You can see the full agenda here.

