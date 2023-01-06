Senior Connect
CFCC receives $250,000 grant to help underserved students overcome financial barriers

By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College announced that they have received a $250,000 grant from the New Hanover Community Endowment to help underserved students overcome financial barriers.

According to the announcement, the grant will allow the college to support students pursuing careers in technical education and skilled trades who have faced financial challenges that have prohibited them from completing their programs.

“We are incredibly honored to be named a recipient in the inaugural New Hanover Community Endowment grant process. This grant will further Cape Fear Community College’s ability to make a real difference in the lives of our underserved students,” said President of CFCC Jim Morton. “By addressing the financial barriers that have traditionally prevented these students from completing their programs of study, we can ensure our students can better their career opportunities.”

Receiving $750 each, 333 students will be supported by the grant. The award will help these students address the cost of:

  • Registration fees
  • Books
  • Required tools
  • Uniforms
  • Materials
  • Supplies
  • Credentialing exams

Per the release, eligible students must be residents of New Hanover County, current CFCC students enrolled in a qualifying technical or trade program and must have completed a brief online application.

