Brunswick County men found guilty of sex offenses, sentenced to years in prison

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - District Attorney Jon David has announced the sentences for four men who pled guilty to sex offenses in Brunswick County Superior Court.

Supply resident Atlee Gore, 30, pled guilty to the statutory sexual offense with a person 15 years old or younger and was sentenced to 14.9 to 22.9 years in custody. The sentencing is in connection to an incident involving a minor in the summer 2019. He was also ordered to register as a sex offender after leaving prison for the rest of his life. He will be subject to satellite-based monitoring for the first 10 years after leaving prison.

Shallotte resident Matthew Horne, 19, pled guilty to attempted statutory rape of a person 15 years old or younger and was sentenced to 4 to 9.8 years in custody. The sentencing is a connection to a sexual assault that took place on New Year’s Eve in 2021.

Leland resident Perry Arrington, 68, pled guilty to two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child and was sentenced to two consecutive sentences of 13 to 25 months, suspended for 36 months of supervised probation. He will be required to register as a sex offender for 30 years and will be subject to satellite-based monitoring.

Shallotte resident Juan Manuel Ramirez Romero, 37, pled guilty to taking indecent liberties with a child and was sentenced to 16 to 29 months suspended for 60 months of supervised probation. He will be required to register as a sex offender for 30 years and be subject to satellite-based monitoring for 7 years.

Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office investigated all four incidents.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.