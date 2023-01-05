Senior Connect
Wilmington ranked the top city to move to in 2022 by moving company study

The place that we call home is the number one place to move to, according to United Van Lines.
By Lauren Schuster
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The place that many in the Cape Fear call home was the top destination for those moving in 2022, according to the United Van Lines Annual National Movers Study.

In fact, Wilmington has been ranked in the top 10 in the study for the last three years.

It’s hard to miss all of the new homes and apartment buildings being built in Wilmington and the surrounding areas. The City of Wilmington projects the need for nearly 11,000 additional apartment units over the next decade.

“We don’t have enough housing in our community. We have jobs, and we have people living here, so access to housing is a challenge at every level of housing. We are working hard to ensure that we have places for people to live,” said Natalie English, President and CEO of the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce.

This coastal city is the perfect location to work, live or retire for some, especially with nearly 60% moving in and 40% moving out. That’s about 2,000 people moving here in the last year.

Wilmington has historic buildings, a vibrant downtown and proximity to the beach.

According to United Van Lines, in 2022, nearly 30% of inbound residents moved for retirement and another 30% for a job. The average age range is 55 and older.

I spoke with a Wilmington native who moved away for a few years but eventually found her way back to the city.

“I grew up in Wilmington, one of the few and far between. But I moved away for a short time to Raleigh for about two years but came back here in 2016. Just because Wilmington, there’s honestly nowhere else I’d rather be. I have the beach, which is so great. And then right here is downtown on the riverfront,” said Mackenzie Morgan, a Wilmington native.

