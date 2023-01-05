Senior Connect
UNCW announces the passing of pioneer alumna Lela Thompson

Lela Thompson
Lela Thompson(University of North Carolina Wilmington)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington has announced that alumna and pioneer Lela Thompson has passed away.

“UNCW is deeply saddened to share that Lela Thompson ‘67 passed away on Dec. 30, 2022. Mrs. Thompson was the first African American woman to graduate from Wilmington College, now UNCW, following integration,” stated the university in their release. “Mrs. Thompson, a wife and mother of four at the time she enrolled in the university, earned a bachelor’s degree in education. She taught in New Hanover County schools for 30 years.”

A public viewing will be held for Mrs. Thompson at Davis Funeral Home in Wilmington from 5 to 7 p.m. on Jan. 5. The funeral home is located at 901 S 5th Ave.

Additionally, a livestream of the funeral service will be available online at this link on Jan. 6 at 1 p.m.

“Mrs. Thompson was also a significant contributor to the local theater. She was involved in the Willis Richardson Players, acting in the troupe and later serving as president for nearly two decades. Mrs. Thompson was the first recipient of the Enduring Contribution to Wilmington Theater Award by StarNews Media in 2012. The award was later named in her honor,” UNCW added.

