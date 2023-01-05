Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Trial reset for polygamous sect leader in northern Arizona

This undated photo provided by the Coconino County Sheriff's Office shows Samuel Bateman, who...
This undated photo provided by the Coconino County Sheriff's Office shows Samuel Bateman, who faces state child abuse charges, and federal charges of tampering with evidence. Bateman is the leader of a small polygamous group near the Arizona-Utah border.(Coconino County Sheriff's Department via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — The trial date for a polygamous sect leader charged with kidnapping and tampering with evidence in a federal investigation into his community on the Utah-Arizona border has been pushed back.

Samuel Bateman has pleaded not guilty to the charges in U.S. District Court in Arizona. He was scheduled to go on trial Tuesday, but his attorney asked for more time to prepare. The trial now is scheduled to start March 14.

Bateman faces a raft of state and federal charges, including child abuse, obstructing a federal investigation and aiding in kidnapping girls who were placed in the state child welfare agency after his arrest earlier this year.

Federal authorities also have accused Bateman of taking more than 20 wives, including underage girls, though he does not face any charges directly related to that accusation.

Bateman and his followers practice polygamy, a legacy of the early teachings of the mainstream Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. The faith known widely as the Mormon church abandoned the practice in 1890 and now strictly prohibits it.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joselyn Corzine
Woman arrested in connection to hit-and-run collision involving juvenile near Southport
Jody Greene is sworn in as Sheriff of Columbus County on December 29, 2022
Columbus County Sheriff resigns for the second time; District Attorney holds news conference on the announcement
Daniel Kenwood Ferster
Suspect arrested after hitting 100 mph during police chase through Shallotte
20-year-old Matthew Kleinfelter
Man charged with hit and run and DWI after allegedly hitting four mailboxes and crashing into car near Long Leaf Park
The North Carolina Education Lottery announced that a Shallotte resident has won $100,000 from...
Shallotte man wins $100,000 from scratch-off ticket

Latest News

Authorities say eight people, including five children, were found dead from gunshot wounds in a...
8 dead in Utah murder-suicide after wife sought divorce
Police arrested a 21-year-old woman after a suspected drunk driver crashed into a Utah...
Video shows suspected DUI driver barreling into children’s center on New Year’s Eve
Texas head coach Chris Beard talks to his players during the first half of an NCAA college...
Texas fires Chris Beard amid felony domestic violence charge
Bryan Kohberger was extradited to Idaho on Wednesday.
Police: Idaho slaying suspect’s DNA found at crime scene
The airline said it will provide free Wi-Fi service on most of its U.S. flights starting in...
Delta says free Wi-Fi coming to many US flights next month