Some Southwest passengers still missing luggage

Some customers still don't have their luggage back. (Source: CNN/KTRK/WBBM/FEDEX/KMGH/WTMJ/WUSA/KCRA/KMBC/TOYA MARTIN/WESH)
By Pete Muntean
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - It’s five days into the new year, and some Southwest passengers still don’t have their bags back after the airline’s Christmas week meltdown.

Southwest said reuniting customers with their lost luggage is a top priority.

It was supposed to be a perfect holiday for Toya Martin of Maryland. Instead, she spent almost two weeks searching for her family’s three lost bags.

“Two words: Mentally exhausting,” she said.

Martin said Southwest Airlines lost the checked baggage of her nephew and mother who flew in from St. Louis.

In one of her mom’s suitcases were the critical medical supplies needed for her colostomy bag.

“It’s like being lost. Like you’re in the middle of a ocean with no way to get back and they’re just looking at you saying, ‘We don’t know what to tell you,’” Martin said.

Southwest is telling passengers that it is returning lost luggage with “great urgency,” using FedEx and even competing airlines to transport bags.

The pile of unclaimed bags at Southwest’s Baltimore hub has now disappeared. But at other airports, like in Denver, where Southwest canceled 2,300 holiday flights, the pile is still dwindling.

“Southwest has a lot of work ahead of itself,” airline industry expert Ross Feinstein said.

Feinstein pointed out Southwest carries the most checked bags of any U.S. airline since it offers passengers two checked bags for free.

In an employee memo obtained by CNN, Southwest CEO Bob Jordan said the airline has “cut the number of bags in half since (last) Thursday, and we’re on track to get the majority if not all bags shipped to our customers later this week.”

Feinstein said Southwest’s actions are not fast enough.

“A week and a half, two weeks is just unacceptable,” Feinstein said. “And customers are just frustrated trying to track down their bags.”

However, the issue goes beyond just one airline.

This week, Valerie Szybala of Washington, D.C. found her bag after it was lost by a United Airlines vendor by using an Apple airtag.

“They kept saying that it was safe in a delivery center, and none of that was true,” Szybala said.

The latest federal data shows airlines mishandled 2 million bags in 2021.

New numbers are likely to go higher after families like the Martins spent their holiday without bags and without patience for Southwest Airlines.

“Southwest was probably one of my favorite airlines to travel on, and it will never be the same,” Martin said.

Experts said one tip when checking luggage is to take a picture of the contents inside before sending it off. Southwest insures up to $3,800 for checked bags, but you have to be able to prove what was inside.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

