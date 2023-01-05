Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Powerball 1-4-23

Powerball Winning Numbers for 1-4-23 at 11pm
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 12:56 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joselyn Corzine
Woman arrested in connection to hit-and-run collision involving juvenile near Southport
Jody Greene is sworn in as Sheriff of Columbus County on December 29, 2022
Columbus County Sheriff resigns for the second time; District Attorney holds news conference on the announcement
Daniel Kenwood Ferster
Suspect arrested after hitting 100 mph during police chase through Shallotte
Crews on the scene of a vehicle collision on Long Leaf Hills Drive on Jan. 4
Driver runs from two-car collision near Long Leaf Park
Rafus Alexander has been arrested on a manslaughter charge after shooting at an armed robbery...
Police: Dollar General clerk charged after shooting, killing alleged robbery suspect

Latest News

NCEL 1-4-23
NCEL 01-04-2023
NCEL 1/4/23
NCEL 1/4/23
POWERBALL 1/4/23
Jody Greene
Columbus County officials look to future amid sheriff’s resignation