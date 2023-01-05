Performers revealed for summer concert series at Ocean Isle Beach
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Ocean Isle Beach has announced the performer line-up for the 2023 Peggy Hughes Summer Concert Series.
Ever Friday night from May 26 to Sept. 1, a free concert is set to be held at 6:30 p.m. at Town Center Park.
Anyone looking to sponsor the concerts can learn more via this form.
The performers are:
- May 26: The Tonez
- June 2: Uptown Easy Band
- June 9: The Magnificents
- June 16: Special Occasion Band
- June 23: Band of Oz
- June 30: Blackwater Band
- July 7: The Main Event Band
- July 14: The Entertainers
- July 21: Chocolate Chip & Company
- July 28: Too Much Sylvia
- August 4: North Tower Band
- August 11: Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot
- August 18: Continental Divide
- August 25: Cat 5 Band
- September 1: The Extraordinaires
