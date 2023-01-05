Performers revealed for summer concert series at Ocean Isle Beach

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Ocean Isle Beach has announced the performer line-up for the 2023 Peggy Hughes Summer Concert Series.

Ever Friday night from May 26 to Sept. 1, a free concert is set to be held at 6:30 p.m. at Town Center Park.

Anyone looking to sponsor the concerts can learn more via this form.

The performers are:

May 26: The Tonez

June 2: Uptown Easy Band

June 9: The Magnificents

June 16: Special Occasion Band

June 23: Band of Oz

June 30: Blackwater Band

July 7: The Main Event Band

July 14: The Entertainers

July 21: Chocolate Chip & Company

July 28: Too Much Sylvia

August 4: North Tower Band

August 11: Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot

August 18: Continental Divide

August 25: Cat 5 Band

September 1: The Extraordinaires

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.