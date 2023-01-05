Senior Connect
Performers revealed for summer concert series at Ocean Isle Beach

Ocean Isle Beach Town Center Park
Ocean Isle Beach Town Center Park(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Ocean Isle Beach has announced the performer line-up for the 2023 Peggy Hughes Summer Concert Series.

Ever Friday night from May 26 to Sept. 1, a free concert is set to be held at 6:30 p.m. at Town Center Park.

Anyone looking to sponsor the concerts can learn more via this form.

The performers are:

  • May 26: The Tonez
  • June 2: Uptown Easy Band
  • June 9: The Magnificents
  • June 16: Special Occasion Band
  • June 23: Band of Oz
  • June 30: Blackwater Band
  • July 7: The Main Event Band
  • July 14: The Entertainers
  • July 21: Chocolate Chip & Company
  • July 28: Too Much Sylvia
  • August 4: North Tower Band
  • August 11: Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot
  • August 18: Continental Divide
  • August 25: Cat 5 Band
  • September 1: The Extraordinaires

