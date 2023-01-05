Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Man charged in Takeoff’s death released on $1 million bond

This image provided by the Houston Police Dept., shows Patrick Xavier Clark. The man charged...
This image provided by the Houston Police Dept., shows Patrick Xavier Clark. The man charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff in Houston has been released on $1 million bond. Court records show Clark was released from the Harris County jail on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.(Houston Police Dept. via AP, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 8:28 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — The man charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff in Houston has been released on $1 million bond.

Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was released from the Harris County jail Tuesday, according to court records.

Clark was arrested Dec. 1 on a murder charge. His attorney, Letitia Quinones, has said Clark has a “valid and meritorious claim for self-defense.”

Takeoff, 28, was shot in the head and back on Nov. 1 as more than 30 people were leaving a private party at a bowling center. Houston police have said the gunfire followed a disagreement over a “lucrative” game of dice, but that Takeoff was not involved and was “an innocent bystander.”

Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, Takeoff was the youngest member of Migos, the Grammy-nominated rap trio from suburban Atlanta that also featured his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset.

Clark, under conditions of his release, is under house arrest, must wear a GPS tracking device and avoid contact with anyone involved in the shooting investigation.

Clark is scheduled to appear in court again March 9.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joselyn Corzine
Woman arrested in connection to hit-and-run collision involving juvenile near Southport
Jody Greene is sworn in as Sheriff of Columbus County on December 29, 2022
Columbus County Sheriff resigns for the second time; District Attorney holds news conference on the announcement
Daniel Kenwood Ferster
Suspect arrested after hitting 100 mph during police chase through Shallotte
Crews on the scene of a vehicle collision on Long Leaf Hills Drive on Jan. 4
Driver runs from two-car collision near Long Leaf Park
The North Carolina Education Lottery announced that a Shallotte resident has won $100,000 from...
Shallotte man wins $100,000 from scratch-off ticket

Latest News

FILE - A hiring sign is displayed at a grocery store in Arlington Heights, Ill., Tuesday, Dec....
US jobless claim applications fall to lowest in 14 weeks
Lela Thompson
UNCW announces the passing of pioneer alumna Lela Thompson
In Sonoma County, California, authorities said a young child was killed by a tree that fell on...
Falling tree kills young child
Britain's Prince Harry, left, shares a moment with his best man, Prince William the Duke of...
Report: Prince Harry says William attacked him during argument
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
1st baby of 2023 surrendered safely to baby box in Florida