Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

First Alert Forecast: drier first, chillier soon

Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. Evening, Jan. 4, 2023
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:12 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a gradual drop in humidity and cloud cover as drier westerly breezes flow across the Cape Fear Region. Temperatures ought to still be able to muster mild near or above 70 levels Thursday before breezes assume a cooler character Thursday night. Expect chilly 40s for lows by Friday morning, bright and crisp lower 60s for highs Friday, and potentially frosty 30s developing Friday night into Saturday morning. A bit more like January normally is, no?

As expected, a rain and storm front broke up a bit on approach to the Cape Fear Region Wednesday. Wilmington netted its first rainfall of 2023 - officially 0.14 inches at the airport - but not all spots measured more than a trace. Thankfully, a marginal severe risk did not manifest locally as it did farther inland. All that said: apart from a stray leftover shower Thursday, the next rainfall opportunities are a few days away. Chances include: 0% Friday into Saturday, 10 to 20% Sunday, and 20 to 30% early next week.

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joselyn Corzine
Woman arrested in connection to hit-and-run collision involving juvenile near Southport
Jody Greene is sworn in as Sheriff of Columbus County on December 29, 2022
Columbus County Sheriff resigns for the second time; District Attorney holds news conference on the announcement
Daniel Kenwood Ferster
Suspect arrested after hitting 100 mph during police chase through Shallotte
Crews on the scene of a vehicle collision on Long Leaf Hills Drive on Jan. 4
Driver runs from two-car collision near Long Leaf Park
Rafus Alexander has been arrested on a manslaughter charge after shooting at an armed robbery...
Police: Dollar General clerk charged after shooting, killing alleged robbery suspect

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. Evening, Jan. 4, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. Evening, Jan. 4, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. Evening, Jan. 4, 2023
First Alert Forecast: first front of 2023 to bring unsettled weather Wednesday
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. afternoon, Jan. 4, 2023...
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. afternoon, Jan. 4, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. morning, Jan. 4, 2023...
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. morning, Jan. 4, 2023