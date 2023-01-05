First Alert Forecast: drier first, chillier soon

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a gradual drop in humidity and cloud cover as drier westerly breezes flow across the Cape Fear Region. Temperatures ought to still be able to muster mild near or above 70 levels Thursday before breezes assume a cooler character Thursday night. Expect chilly 40s for lows by Friday morning, bright and crisp lower 60s for highs Friday, and potentially frosty 30s developing Friday night into Saturday morning. A bit more like January normally is, no?

As expected, a rain and storm front broke up a bit on approach to the Cape Fear Region Wednesday. Wilmington netted its first rainfall of 2023 - officially 0.14 inches at the airport - but not all spots measured more than a trace. Thankfully, a marginal severe risk did not manifest locally as it did farther inland. All that said: apart from a stray leftover shower Thursday, the next rainfall opportunities are a few days away. Chances include: 0% Friday into Saturday, 10 to 20% Sunday, and 20 to 30% early next week.

