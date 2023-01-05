Columbus County officials look to future amid sheriff’s resignation

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - With Jody Greene out as Columbus County Sheriff, officials hope it’s a turn in the right direction for the department and the county.

Greene resigned Wednesday morning during a hearing on a petition calling for his removal. This comes after months of turmoil in the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office because of recordings made public in October of Greene making racist statements about his employees. Greene resigned but was reelected a few weeks later.

“We simply do not feel as though Jody Greene should be someone who ever carries a badge again,” said District Attorney Jon David during a news conference Wednesday.

David said Greene can technically run for sheriff again, but the district attorney’s office is prepared to act on that if it did happen.

For now, with the election cycle over until 2026, it’s up to the Columbus County Board of Commissioners to select Greene’s replacement, who will serve for the next four years.

David said he hopes going forward, the commissioners will steer away from politics in their decision, and instead focus on merit, ability and community input.

“The healing moment which can come in the future is ensuring that we have a sheriff who is going to serve all the citizens of Columbus County and honor their oath to protect and serve and enforce the constitutional rights of everyone,” David said.

Lavern Coleman, vice chairman for the board of commissioners, told WECT Wednesday feels it’s a “sad day” for Columbus County amid Greene’s resignation, saying he felt Greene had done a “great job.” He said he did not have further details at the time on what’s to come next in selecting a new sheriff. WECT contacted board chairman Ricky Bullard for comment but has not heard back at this point.

David did not want to weigh on who he feels should be the next sheriff. He did say he looks forward to providing the commissioners with advice if they need it going forward.

Deputy Chief Kevin Norris will take on the role as sheriff until a permanent replacement is selected. Norris served as sheriff after Greene resigned from his first term in October until Greene was sworn in again last week.

“I have every confidence in Captain Kevin Norris,” David said. “I think he was a great choice to be chief deputy and that he will be a very good interim sheriff until the county commissioners have a chance to meet and decide who the full sheriff would be.”

David said he hopes this is a turning point for the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office. He said he’s confident an “overwhelming number” of deputies seek to honor their oath, protect and serve the community.

He said it’s important for the community to support the Sheriff’s Office going forward, rather than demonize it based on Greene’s actions.

“I believe in the resilience of the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, I believe in the resilience of the criminal justice system, and I believe in the resilience of Columbus County,” David said. “Somehow, someway, I feel like we’re going to be better as a result of what has happened. I have to believe that good will come from this.”

