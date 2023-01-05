Columbus County commissioners to appoint sheriff at meeting on Thursday

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Board of Commissioners has announced an emergency meeting for Thursday, Jan. 5 to appoint a new sheriff following the resignation of Jody Greene.

The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. and be livestreamed to the public via YouTube.

According to the notice, they plan to appoint a sheriff and approve a bond for same.

Kevin Norris, who served as chief deputy, is currently acting as the sheriff of Columbus County in the wake of Greene’s resignation. Though Greene is no longer sheriff, District Attorney Jon Davis says the criminal investigation into his actions will continue regardless.

