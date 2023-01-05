Class action lawsuit against Wilmington’s red light cameras challenges constitutionality of program

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Running a red light is not only illegal but also extremely unsafe; T-bone accidents can be devastating and cause serious injuries or even kill drivers and passengers. That’s why some cities in North Carolina have set up red-light cameras to deter drivers from running through traffic lights — but these programs are facing increasing scrutiny and now only a couple of cities still use them — Wilmington and Raleigh.

It’s unlikely that people running red lights are doing it on purpose, still, carelessness can cause serious damage and doesn’t excuse the action but legal challenges across the state have led cities to shutter their camera systems.

In November of 2022 both the City of Greeneville and Fayetteville shut down their camera programs. Greeneville’s camera system was found illegal by the North Carolina Court of Appeals due to the revenue stream the city provided to schools.

Wilmington faces two lawsuits in court right now for their use of the camera systems, one is a class action suit that also lists North Carolina State Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger as well as Speaker of the House Tim Moore. This suit claims the camera systems are unconstitutional because the North Carolina Constitution says the General Assembly can’t make special exceptions for cities for certain acts.

“The General Assembly shall not enact any local, private, or special act or resolution: (a) Relating to health, sanitation, and the abatement of nuisances;” The Constitution reads.

Right now the class action suit is in Raleigh awaiting a panel of three judges to determine the legality of the traffic cameras, and another is in New Hanover County Court as well.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.