Cape Fear Middle School teacher selected as finalist for NC Beginning Teacher of the Year

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Schools has announced that Kbira Filali, a multilingual learning teacher at Cape Fear Middle School, has been selected as a finalist for the NC Beginning Teacher of the Year Award.

Per the announcement, Filali was selected by the North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching (NCCAT). There are 27 teachers across N.C. who have been selected as finalists for this award.

“I am passionate about learning and teaching, especially teaching English to other speakers,” Filali said. “I feel so fortunate to work in an environment that allows me to implement best practices and continue to grow as an educator.”

The 2023 NCCAT Empower Beginning Teacher of the Year award will be presented on March 9. The winner will receive:

A $5,000 cash prize

Participation in a GoGlobal NC trip

Instructional supply funds for their school

Filali has previously received the 2022-23 Teacher of Promise award from Pender County Schools.

“Without prior knowledge one would never know that Mrs. Filali is just in the beginning stages of what is guaranteed to be a promising and fulfilling career,” said Cape Fear Middle Principal Bobby Simmons. “In the short time she has been a member of the Pender County Schools community she has gained the trust and respect of students, families, colleagues and administrators.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.