Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

1st baby of 2023 surrendered safely to baby box in Florida

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe place for a mother-in-crisis to leave her infant.(ABC 7 Chicago / YouTube)
By WCJB Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) – A healthy newborn baby was surrendered anonymously at a Safe Haven Baby Box location in Florida, making it the 23rd baby to be surrendered to a baby box since the organization’s inception in 2017 and the first of 2023.

This was the first time the baby box at Ocala Fire Rescue has been used.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes was founded by Monica Kelsey, who was abandoned as an infant.

The baby box allows for the safe and anonymous surrender of infants when the mother is in crisis or unable to parent.

It has a heating and cooling element to provide comfort for the baby along with silent alarms to notify first responders.

The newborn is attended to within five minutes, taken to the hospital for evaluation and adopted within 30 to 45 days.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are currently available in Indiana, Ohio, Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, New Mexico, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Arizona.

Copyright 2023 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joselyn Corzine
Woman arrested in connection to hit-and-run collision involving juvenile near Southport
Jody Greene is sworn in as Sheriff of Columbus County on December 29, 2022
Columbus County Sheriff resigns for the second time; District Attorney holds news conference on the announcement
Daniel Kenwood Ferster
Suspect arrested after hitting 100 mph during police chase through Shallotte
Crews on the scene of a vehicle collision on Long Leaf Hills Drive on Jan. 4
Driver runs from two-car collision near Long Leaf Park
The North Carolina Education Lottery announced that a Shallotte resident has won $100,000 from...
Shallotte man wins $100,000 from scratch-off ticket

Latest News

FILE - A hiring sign is displayed at a grocery store in Arlington Heights, Ill., Tuesday, Dec....
US jobless claim applications fall to lowest in 14 weeks
Lela Thompson
UNCW announces the passing of pioneer alumna Lela Thompson
In Sonoma County, California, authorities said a young child was killed by a tree that fell on...
Falling tree kills young child
Britain's Prince Harry, left, shares a moment with his best man, Prince William the Duke of...
Report: Prince Harry says William attacked him during argument