Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Wilmington Convention Center to host 50th annual Be The Best Baseball and Softball Convention

The interior of the Wilmington Convention Center during the Cape Fear Community College Heart...
The interior of the Wilmington Convention Center during the Cape Fear Community College Heart Ball(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - About 500 people are expected to participate in the 50th annual Be The Best Baseball And Softball Convention when it runs at the Wilmington Convention Center from Jan. 13-15.

Founded in 1972, the event began as a clinic for baseball and softball coaches to gather for learning and socializing with professionals in the games. According to the Wilmington and Beaches Convention and Visitors Bureau, it’s the longest-running baseball and softball clinic in the U.S., and this is the first time it will have been hosted in Wilmington.

“I am beyond excited to move this event to Wilmington, North Carolina,” said Be The Best CEO Lindsay Mayer. “It is a beautiful, affordable city right in the heart of the baseball and softball worlds.”

Presentations will be on topics such as Title IX, leadership, culture, building champions, team building, mindset, mental performance, brand-building and work-life balance. A few of the speakers include:

  • Tyler Gillum (Savannah Bananas Head Coach)
  • Kristy Norton (UNCW Head Coach ‘13-’22)
  • Carol Hutchins (Michigan Head Coach ‘85-’22)
  • Andrew Bartman (USA Baseball)
  • Darren Fenster (Team USA Olympic Team / Boston Red Sox)
  • Mark Scalf (all-time winningest coach at UNCW and in the Colonial Athletic Association)
  • Trent Mongero (blue-collar baseball coach, author and mentor)

General admission is $50 for all three days, and the organizers recommend advance registration. You can buy admission and see the full speaker lineup and schedule on the Be The Best website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jody Greene is sworn in as Sheriff of Columbus County on December 29, 2022
Columbus County Sheriff resigns for the second time; District Attorney holds news conference on the announcement
During the first quarter of the Bills and Bengals game, Bills’ Hamlin collapsed moments after...
‘I’ve never seen anything like this’: Former NFL player from Wilmington reacts to Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s collapse on the field
Joselyn Corzine
Woman arrested in connection to hit-and-run collision involving juvenile near Southport
The NHCSO says the driver, 20-year-old Jaden Nasir Marshall, has been charged with DWI.
Officials: Driver charged with DWI after attempting to flee traffic stop near Kings Grant
The NFLPA has filed a grievance against the Panthers and the NFL due to the 'hardness' of the...
NFL Players Association files grievance against Panthers, NFL for ‘hardness’ of field

Latest News

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches his players prior to the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college...
AP source: Panthers owner, Jim Harbaugh discuss coaching job
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) lies on the turf after making a tackle on Cincinnati...
Current and former players, doctors react to ‘shocking’ NFL injury
This month we have three exercises using ankle weights. The focus will be on strengthening your...
Get Fit with 6: January challenge
Get Fit with 6: January challenge
Get Fit with 6: January challenge