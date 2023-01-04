Wilmington Convention Center to host 50th annual Be The Best Baseball and Softball Convention

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - About 500 people are expected to participate in the 50th annual Be The Best Baseball And Softball Convention when it runs at the Wilmington Convention Center from Jan. 13-15.

Founded in 1972, the event began as a clinic for baseball and softball coaches to gather for learning and socializing with professionals in the games. According to the Wilmington and Beaches Convention and Visitors Bureau, it’s the longest-running baseball and softball clinic in the U.S., and this is the first time it will have been hosted in Wilmington.

“I am beyond excited to move this event to Wilmington, North Carolina,” said Be The Best CEO Lindsay Mayer. “It is a beautiful, affordable city right in the heart of the baseball and softball worlds.”

Presentations will be on topics such as Title IX, leadership, culture, building champions, team building, mindset, mental performance, brand-building and work-life balance. A few of the speakers include:

Tyler Gillum (Savannah Bananas Head Coach)

Kristy Norton (UNCW Head Coach ‘13-’22)

Carol Hutchins (Michigan Head Coach ‘85-’22)

Andrew Bartman (USA Baseball)

Darren Fenster (Team USA Olympic Team / Boston Red Sox)

Mark Scalf (all-time winningest coach at UNCW and in the Colonial Athletic Association)

Trent Mongero (blue-collar baseball coach, author and mentor)

General admission is $50 for all three days, and the organizers recommend advance registration. You can buy admission and see the full speaker lineup and schedule on the Be The Best website.

