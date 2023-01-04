Senior Connect
Wildlife mystery: Over 40 dead vultures surround water tower in Fuquay-Varina

By Matt Talhelm
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WRAL) - Wildlife experts are working to solve a mystery after a pile of 40 to 50 dead vultures was found surrounding a water tower in Fuquay-Varina.

The dozens of dead birds were found mostly within a 100 yard radius around the tower, where the town hangs stuffed vulture effigies to ward off the living birds that were roosting and dropping waste on the tower.

The carcasses were scattered about -- like they dropped right out of the sky.

Paul MacKinnon, who works for American Wildlife Refuge, believes the birds appear to have been poisoned.

You can read the rest of the story here.

