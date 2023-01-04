Senior Connect
Driver runs from two-car collision near Long Leaf Park

Two cars damaged after collision near Long Leaf Park
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two cars were damaged in a collision near the intersection of Pine Cone Road and Long Leaf Hills Drive on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

The accident took place at 4:23 p.m.

One person did attempt to run from the scene.

No injuries have been confirmed so far.

This story is developing. We’ll add more details as they become available.

Crews on the scene of an accident on Long Leaf Hills Drive on Jan. 4
Crews on the scene of an accident on Long Leaf Hills Drive on Jan. 4(WECT)
Crews on the scene of a vehicle collision on Long Leaf Hills Drive on Jan. 4
Crews on the scene of a vehicle collision on Long Leaf Hills Drive on Jan. 4(WECT)

