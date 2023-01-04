Driver runs from two-car collision near Long Leaf Park
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two cars were damaged in a collision near the intersection of Pine Cone Road and Long Leaf Hills Drive on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
The accident took place at 4:23 p.m.
One person did attempt to run from the scene.
No injuries have been confirmed so far.
This story is developing. We’ll add more details as they become available.
