Tech Talk: Utilizing apps, device features to stay on top of New Year’s resolutions

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Now four days into the new year, many are trying their best to stay on top of their resolutions. Others, however, may already be struggling to keep up with the long-term plans and commitments they set for the year.

In an effort to help, Jessica Vinoverski with U.S. Cellular discussed ways that devices and apps can help individuals stay committed to their resolutions.

“So for finances, there’s apps like NerdWallet, where you can track your spending habits and see categories and where your finances go to and see where you can come back and save some money,” Vinoverski explained. “You know, working out, exercising, is at the top of the list again for everyone. And maybe that’s because you don’t know when you can get those workouts in, maybe you are pregnant, maybe you don’t have the time and apps like the Nike Training Club app is a great free app that can give you personalized workouts for anybody, anytime, if you work from home or don’t have much time.”

Oftentimes, apps that incorporate at-home workouts can also help individuals save money.

“How many times have we spent money on gyms and we’re not going to the gym? But there are apps that you can do from home and have personalized trainers that can work out with whatever kind of equipment, or no equipment, that you have at home.”

For those who are committed to staying in touch with friends and family in the new year, there are plenty of opportunities to easily talk face-to-face with others through devices at home.

“We want to stay connected with family, get more organized and the Google Nest Hub Max is a great way to do that. Even the Google Nest Mini, even Siri you can see, make reminders and stuff like that.” she said. “So some people are lucky enough to have family close by and you want to make sure at that time to put your devices down, so you can be more present with them. But for those who aren’t as lucky, there’s things like FaceTime, you know, GroupMe, Zoom, where you can physically see them and talk to them and make plans.”

