Siren test scheduled for Brunswick Nuclear Plant

Brunswick Nuclear Plant
Brunswick Nuclear Plant(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The outdoor warning sirens around the Brunswick Nuclear Plant will be tested on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

Between 10 and 11 a.m., the 38 sirens within 10 miles of the Brunswick Nuclear Plant will sound for five to 30 seconds.

“To ensure they are functioning properly, it may be necessary to test some sirens more than once,” a Duke Energy Progress news release states. “Testing is performed in cooperation with emergency officials in Brunswick and New Hanover counties, who are responsible for sounding the sirens.”

