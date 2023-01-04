Senior Connect
‘Signs point’ to full cancellation of Bills-Bengals game, report says

Playoff seeding would be determined based on winning percentage after Week 18.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) pauses as Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin is examined...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) pauses as Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin is examined by medical staff during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)(Emilee Chinn | AP)
By Jared Goffinet and Brian Planalp
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It’s becoming increasingly unlikely the Bills-Bengals game will be completed or replayed, according to a report from ProFootballTalk.

“Current momentum is pointing toward not resuming the Bills-Bengals game, and declaring it a no contest. Playoff seeding then would be determined based on the outcome of the Week 18 games,” the report reads.

The playoff teams would be seeded by winning percentage.

In that scenario, the Bengals would be locked into the AFC’s third seed—unless the team wins on Sunday against the Ravens and the Bills lose on Sunday against the Patriots. Then Cincinnati would secure the second seed.

Either way, the Bengals would take home the AFC North for the second year in a row, a first in franchise history.

The NFL is considering “everything” with regard to possibly resuming the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals game, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said earlier Wednesday.

The tweet from Rapoport came on the heels of Tuesday’s announcement from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell that the suspended game would not be resumed this week.

Goodell explained there has been no decision if the game will be played at a later date.

Nearly 24 hours later, Rapoport cited Executive Vice President of Football Operations for the NFL Troy Vincent as saying “everything is being considered” on how to move forward with the Bills-Bengals game.

The Bengals’ Week 18 game against the Baltimore Ravens will start at 1 p.m.

