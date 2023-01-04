Shallotte Police Department arrests man suspected of assaulting government official

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The Shallotte Police Department has made an arrest following a chase with an individual suspected of assaulting a government official.

According to a representative with the SPD, authorities first came into contact with 25-year-old Daniel Kenwood Ferster on Dec. 30 outside of a Walmart. Police say that he was driving a stolen vehicle at the time and lied about who he was before fleeing the scene.

In South Carolina, Horry County authorities attempted to arrest Ferster after allegedly catching him in the act of breaking into a building. He successfully fled that scene as well.

On Jan. 4, Shallotte PD received word that Ferster was at the Truist Bank in Shallotte. He fled once police arrived at the scene and authorities chased him, with the incident coming to an end in the field behind the Shallotte Bojangles.

As of this time, Ferster is being held at the Brunswick County Detection Center.

This is developing story, more details will be provided as information becomes available.

