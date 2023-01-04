Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Shallotte Police Department arrests man suspected of assaulting government official

Daniel Kenwood Ferster
Daniel Kenwood Ferster(Shallotte Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The Shallotte Police Department has made an arrest following a chase with an individual suspected of assaulting a government official.

According to a representative with the SPD, authorities first came into contact with 25-year-old Daniel Kenwood Ferster on Dec. 30 outside of a Walmart. Police say that he was driving a stolen vehicle at the time and lied about who he was before fleeing the scene.

In South Carolina, Horry County authorities attempted to arrest Ferster after allegedly catching him in the act of breaking into a building. He successfully fled that scene as well.

See also: Shallotte police searching for man suspected of assaulting government official

On Jan. 4, Shallotte PD received word that Ferster was at the Truist Bank in Shallotte. He fled once police arrived at the scene and authorities chased him, with the incident coming to an end in the field behind the Shallotte Bojangles.

As of this time, Ferster is being held at the Brunswick County Detection Center.

This is developing story, more details will be provided as information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the first quarter of the Bills and Bengals game, Bills’ Hamlin collapsed moments after...
‘I’ve never seen anything like this’: Former NFL player from Wilmington reacts to Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s collapse on the field
The NHCSO says the driver, 20-year-old Jaden Nasir Marshall, has been charged with DWI.
Officials: Driver charged with DWI after attempting to flee traffic stop near Kings Grant
The NFLPA has filed a grievance against the Panthers and the NFL due to the 'hardness' of the...
NFL Players Association files grievance against Panthers, NFL for ‘hardness’ of field
According to the SHP, a hit-and-run collision occurred on NC 87 (River Road SE) near Southport...
State Highway Patrol looking for suspect in hit-and-run near Southport
46-year-old Robert Earl Griffin
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest following community complaints near Elizabethtown

Latest News

Lane shift on N 3rd Street in Wilmington on January 4, 2023
Lane of N 23rd Street shifted for emergency sewer repair
An attorney for Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene announced that Greene plans to resign from...
Columbus County Sheriff to resign for the second time; District Attorney holds news conference
The City of Wilmington has announced plans for road closures and traffic changes to accommodate...
UPDATED: Traffic changes expected due to filming
Jody Greene is sworn in as Sheriff of Columbus County on December 29, 2022
Columbus County Sheriff to resign for the second time; District Attorney holds news conference on the announcement